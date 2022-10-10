Film maker Maryusya Syroechkovskaya: "Whenever I hear 'Russia for Russians', I think Russia is for sadness"

Free 24/7 mental health support
- Kids Helpline — 1800 55 1800
- Lifeline — Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat on http://lifeline.org.au
- Suicide Call Back Service — 1300 659 467
- BeyondBlue — For 24/7 support call 1300 22 4636
- In case of emergency call 000
SBS has launched a new initiative called Mind Your Health. This features podcasts, articles and videos about keeping you and your family happy and healthy.
