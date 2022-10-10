SBS Russian

Film maker Maryusya Syroechkovskaya: "Whenever I hear 'Russia for Russians', I think Russia is for sadness"

Published 11 October 2022 at 8:17am
By Lera Shvets
Film maker Maryusya Syroechkovskaya told SBS Russian about her documentary film "How to save a dead friend", and about drug addiction and depression among teenagers and young people.

Free 24/7 mental health support
  • Kids Helpline — 1800 55 1800
  • Lifeline — Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat on http://lifeline.org.au
  • Suicide Call Back Service — 1300 659 467
  • BeyondBlue — For 24/7 support call 1300 22 4636
  • In case of emergency call 000
