Anton Tul'sky: 'Finding natural gold is like finding a star'

A creator, musician and gold miner from St. Petersburg Anton Tul'sky came to Australia as a tourist six months ago and has not yet been able to return home. This does not prevent Anton from enjoying life, looking for natural gold, stargazing, making films and even recording a radio show about Australian rock.