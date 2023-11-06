Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Are Australians losing confidence in democracy?
Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra on October 16, 2023. Source: AFP / DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images
Satisfaction with democracy in Australia is falling behind that of its Indo-Pacific neighbours. That's one of the findings in a report from the Australian National University. And while confidence still remains high, researchers warn the data shows stability cannot be taken for granted.
