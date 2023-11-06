Are Australians losing confidence in democracy?

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS

Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra on October 16, 2023. Source: AFP / DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Satisfaction with democracy in Australia is falling behind that of its Indo-Pacific neighbours. That's one of the findings in a report from the Australian National University. And while confidence still remains high, researchers warn the data shows stability cannot be taken for granted.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG-3256.jpg

How to stop being nervous in front of a camera?

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 07.11.2023

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 6.11.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 06.11.2023