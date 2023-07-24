Are the new NAPLAN reports easier to understand?

QUEENSLAND NAPLAN

Students at Stafford State School in Brisbane Source: AAP / DAN PELED/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Over the next few weeks, parents and carers whose children in grades three, five, seven and nine took NAPLAN assessments are to receive reports on their child's proficiency in literacy and numeracy. The way results are reported has been changed to show more clearly if a student is meeting expectations for their stage of schooling.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 24.07.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 24.07.2023

Several members of the Matildas jump in the area

Leonid Sandler on the most interesting events of the Women's World Cup 2023

CATS.jpg

SBS Cats: Sima Tsyskin and Pusya, the Melbourne Keeper