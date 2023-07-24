Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Are the new NAPLAN reports easier to understand?
Students at Stafford State School in Brisbane Source: AAP / DAN PELED/AAPIMAGE
Over the next few weeks, parents and carers whose children in grades three, five, seven and nine took NAPLAN assessments are to receive reports on their child's proficiency in literacy and numeracy. The way results are reported has been changed to show more clearly if a student is meeting expectations for their stage of schooling.
