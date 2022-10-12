Are you burned out at work?

SBS Russian

62% австралийских рабочих сказали, что чувствуют себя 'выгоревшими на работе' Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Published 13 October 2022 at 9:03am
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty, Svetlana Printcev
Workplace burnout is becoming an increasingly common phenomena ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. New research has found that Australia has increasingly high rates of workplace stress compared to global averages, with the results showing alarming dissatisfaction in workplace support.

