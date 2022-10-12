Are you burned out at work?

This story is part of SBS’s health and wellbeing initiative ‘Mind Your Health’ – visit and there, you can listen to the Great Minds podcast and find out more about your wellbeing with stories and information, in more than 30 languages.
62% австралийских рабочих сказали, что чувствуют себя 'выгоревшими на работе' Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
Published 13 October 2022 at 9:03am
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Workplace burnout is becoming an increasingly common phenomena ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. New research has found that Australia has increasingly high rates of workplace stress compared to global averages, with the results showing alarming dissatisfaction in workplace support.
Published 13 October 2022 at 9:03am
By Catriona Stirrat, Peta Doherty, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Share