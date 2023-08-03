Are you working extra jobs to make ends meet?

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that more Australians than ever have had to work multiple jobs amid a cost-of-living crisis. The ABS estimates that 947,300 Australians worked multiple jobs in March, which is a new record.Experts say the costs of goods and stagnant wages are pushing people into multiple jobs just to afford the essentials.

