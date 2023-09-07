Art Flaneur: Eva and Tim from Melbourne created an app for your art-walks around Australia's cities

Art Flaneur: Eva and Tim from Melbourne created an app for your art-walks around Australia's citiesPlay10:13Eva and Tim, creators of Art Flaneur appGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.64MB) Art Flaneur app has put together all of major galleries of Melbourne and Sydney on its map. It helps its users to stroll around and get notifications about nearby galleries and their current programs.Learn more about the project or download the app here.Art Flaneur appRelated podcastsARTYTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode