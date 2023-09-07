Art Flaneur: Eva and Tim from Melbourne created an app for your art-walks around Australia's cities

366744580_1003436537370446_1549988018835305185_n.jpg

Eva and Tim, creators of Art Flaneur app

Art Flaneur app has put together all of major galleries of Melbourne and Sydney on its map. It helps its users to stroll around and get notifications about nearby galleries and their current programs.

Learn more about the project or download the app
here
.
366265384_309017681696136_8366917849566736849_n.png
Art Flaneur app
