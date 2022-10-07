SBS Russian

Arty. Exhibition by Katerina Apale 'Present memories'

309854830_428393406092733_8504016110794567877_n.jpg

Artist Katerina Apale Source: Supplied / Supplied by Katerina Apale

Published 7 October 2022 at 3:22pm
By Irina Burmistrova
A solo exhibition of paintings by Katerina Apale will take place at the Gosford Regional Gallery from December 17, 2022 to February 26, 2023. In this podcast, Katerina talks about the exhibition, the daily work of the artist, and her inspirational trip to Mount Uluru. In Russian only.

309884233_655735192840054_6064610260815378064_n.jpg
Uluru. Painting by Katerina Apale Source: Supplied / Supplied by Katerina Apale
Arty. Желто-синие картины Катерины Апале

