Arty. Exhibition by Katerina Apale 'Present memories'

Uluru. Painting by Katerina Apale Source: Supplied / Supplied by Katerina Apale
Artist Katerina Apale Source: Supplied / Supplied by Katerina Apale
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:22pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
A solo exhibition of paintings by Katerina Apale will take place at the Gosford Regional Gallery from December 17, 2022 to February 26, 2023. In this podcast, Katerina talks about the exhibition, the daily work of the artist, and her inspirational trip to Mount Uluru. In Russian only.
