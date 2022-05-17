This is a Russian language content. For English click .
At least 260 Ukrainian soldiers, some heavily wounded, evacuated from 'Azovstal'
These images show wounded defenders and civilians at the Azovstal Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on 11 May, 2022. Source: AAP / Azov Regiment/Cover Images/Cover Images
Troops holed up in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol began evacuating on Monday, appearing to cede control of the once-prosperous city to Russia after months of bombardment.
Share