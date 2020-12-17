'At moments like these we become one big family'

Art Nasovsev

Артем Носовцев на вручении премии за помощь в тушении лесных пожаров. Source: Supplied

Artem Nosovtsev, who worked as a volunteer with St John Ambulance, recently received an award for helping the communities during the Australian catastrophic bushfire season.

This podcast is available in Russian only. 
READ MORE

"Не забывайте при эвакуации важные медикаменты!" - волонтер службы скорой помощи Артем Носовцев

