Australia accused of being 'out-of-step' on climate as G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal
The IEA says all future fossil fuel projects must be dropped to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 Source: FR171034 AP
Australia has been deemed to be 'out-of-step' on climate change as the Group of Seven nations countries agree to stop funding coal projects. In a communique, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - plus the European Union said "international investments in unabated coal must stop now".
