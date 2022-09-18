SBS Russian

Australia won't block Russian tourists, but promises to empower Ukraine

Photo Illustration Of A Russian Passport

Russian passport. Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Published 19 September 2022 at 9:13am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Pablo Vinales, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia will not be barring Russian tourists but insists sanctions will be targetted to individuals and the government. Mr Marles says the federal government will maintain its stance of empowering Ukraine so it can resolve the conflict with Russia on its own terms.

