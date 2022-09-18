Australia won't block Russian tourists, but promises to empower Ukraine

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Russian passport. Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Published 19 September 2022 at 9:13am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Pablo Vinales, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says Australia will not be barring Russian tourists but insists sanctions will be targetted to individuals and the government. Mr Marles says the federal government will maintain its stance of empowering Ukraine so it can resolve the conflict with Russia on its own terms.
