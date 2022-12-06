Australian construction begins on world’s most powerful and largest radio telescope

Composite image of the SKA-Low telescope in Western Australia Credit: SKAO, ICRAR
Published 7 December 2022 at 9:30am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Construction of the most powerful and largest radio telescope in the world has begun in Western Australia. The traditional owners of the land gave their consent to the implementation of the project. We decided to repeat for you the interview with astronomer Slava Kitaeff, which we recorded when the funding for this project was just announced.
