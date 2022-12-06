SBS Russian

Australian construction begins on world’s most powerful and largest radio telescope

SBS Russian

SKA.png

Composite image of the SKA-Low telescope in Western Australia Credit: SKAO, ICRAR

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:30am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Construction of the most powerful and largest radio telescope in the world has begun in Western Australia. The traditional owners of the land gave their consent to the implementation of the project. We decided to repeat for you the interview with astronomer Slava Kitaeff, which we recorded when the funding for this project was just announced.

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:30am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
А еще вам будет интересно:

Что значат для науки снимки телескопа James Webb: объясняет астроном Слава Китаев

Заселение Марса, вторая Луна и вирусы в космосе: астроном Слава Китаев отвечает на вопросы слушателей

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 07.12.2022

RUSSIA ART FAIR

Russian LGBT+ community members on the new discriminatory law

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 06.12.2022

317383785_1616975932071309_1033636593405244111_n.jpg

How can I protect my dog or cat from tick paralysis?