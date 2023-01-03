Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Australian quolls released into NSW wildlife sanctuary, almost 60 years after species declared extinct
Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus maculatus) Credit: Wikipedia
Published 4 January 2023 at 8:59am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
A new cohort of Australian quolls have been released into a New South Wales wildlife sanctuary, almost 60 years after the species was declared extinct. The 10 quolls are part of a five year initiative in breeding and re-wilding the species.
