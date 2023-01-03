SBS Russian

Australian quolls released into NSW wildlife sanctuary, almost 60 years after species declared extinct

Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus maculatus)

Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus maculatus) Credit: Wikipedia

Published 4 January 2023 at 8:59am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
A new cohort of Australian quolls have been released into a New South Wales wildlife sanctuary, almost 60 years after the species was declared extinct. The 10 quolls are part of a five year initiative in breeding and re-wilding the species.

