Australian researchers discover two million year old skull
A two million-year-old skull of discovered in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. Source: Supplied
An Australian-led team of paleoanthropologists has uncovered a 2 million year old skull... that belonged to a 'cousin species' of our earliest direct ancestors. It's the best preserved skull of its kind found at a site near Johannesburg in South Africa. The discoverers say it proves two different species of human were living in the same area at the same time.
Share