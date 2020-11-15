Australian researchers discover two million year old skull

A two million-year-old skull of discovered in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind.

A two million-year-old skull of discovered in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. Source: Supplied

An Australian-led team of paleoanthropologists has uncovered a 2 million year old skull... that belonged to a 'cousin species' of our earliest direct ancestors. It's the best preserved skull of its kind found at a site near Johannesburg in South Africa. The discoverers say it proves two different species of human were living in the same area at the same time.

