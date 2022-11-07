Australian students from Thinklum school won International robot contest Robocon2022

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Мила Логиновская, основатель и педагог школы робототехники "Thinklum", с учениками Credit: Photo credit: Thinklum
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:54pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Australian students won first and second places in the international competition Robocon 2022, which was held in Korea. They are the students of the Thinklum robotics school in Sydney. We talked with the one of the founders and teacher of Thinklum, Mila Loginovski.
