Australian troops could be sent to Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces

Russian attack leaves 8 dead in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Fireman helps injured civilians after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on October 10, 2022. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 11 October 2022 at 1:23pm
By SBS News, Irina Burmistrova
Australian troops may be sent to Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces after Russia's attack on Kyiv, Defense Minister Richard Marles said. He was with Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia when the rocket attack on Kyiv began.

Published 11 October 2022 at 1:23pm
By SBS News, Irina Burmistrova
