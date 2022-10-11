Australian troops could be sent to Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces

Fireman helps injured civilians after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on October 10, 2022. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 11 October 2022 at 1:23pm
By SBS News, Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Australian troops may be sent to Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces after Russia's attack on Kyiv, Defense Minister Richard Marles said. He was with Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia when the rocket attack on Kyiv began.
