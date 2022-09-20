SBS Russian

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

SBS Russian

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

Pedestrians in Melbourne Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2022 at 9:38am
By Omoh Bello, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS

Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. So what does that mean for the country?

Published 21 September 2022 at 9:38am
By Omoh Bello, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 21.09.2022

picture of the 77th session of the General Assembly.jpeg

Ukraine war takes centre stage at UN General Assembly in New-York

304826950_3021304898160385_4599892720273711570_n.jpg

Upside Down Book club meets in Melbourne every two weeks

SouperRosh22.jpg

'Each of us is filled with good deeds, like a pomegranate'