Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Pedestrians in Melbourne Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
Published 21 September 2022 at 9:38am
By Omoh Bello, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. So what does that mean for the country?
