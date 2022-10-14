SBS Russian

From China to Australia through Israel: History of the 20th century through the story of Topschij family

Lena Topchij with her mother Irina Shapakidze.jpg

Elena Topschij with her mother Irina Shapakidze. Photo from Topschij family archive.

Published 14 October 2022 at 1:54pm
By Lera Shvets
Presented by Lera Shvets, Victoria Stankeeva
Tash Topschij told SBS Russian about her childhood in Sydney's Russian community, about her grandmother's fortune telling sessions and her family recipe that keeps the memory of her mother alive.

