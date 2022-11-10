SBS Russian

Bees are under stress- and we rely on them for our food

Fozzie

A bumble bee on a thistle flower Source: Getty / pskeltonphoto/Getty Images

Published 11 November 2022 at 9:09am
By Allan Lee, Svetlana Printcev
Museum collections of bees show that they are increasingly stressed by climate changes, according to a new study published by scientists from Imperial College London and the Natural History Museum. Researchers took photos of thousands of bumblebees to study the evolution of their shape during the 20th century.

