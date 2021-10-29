'Belarusians are rapidly losing Belarus': Art Ledovsky about the World Belarus Congress 2021

'Belarusians are rapidly losing Belarus': Art Ledovsky about the World Belarus Congress 2021Play10:31World Belarus Congress 2.0 Source: Photo credit: Art LedovskyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.26MB) World Belarus Congress 2.0 will take place on October 30, 2021. On the eve of the event, we talked with one of the leaders of the Belarusian movement in Australia, Artem Ledovsky.ВАМ ТАКЖЕ БУДЕТ ИНТЕРЕСНО:Women's Solidarity Chain for Belarus in Sydney: How It WasREAD MOREКак белорусы в Австралии пытаются вдохновить протестующих против 'последнего диктатора Европы'ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode