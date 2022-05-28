"Black Pearls". About Konstantine Balmont in Australia and his perception of Indigenous culture

Konstantin Balmont (1867-1942), Sergei Poliakov and Modest Durnov, Russian poets, 1904. Found in the collection of the Russian State Film and Photo Archive, Krasnogorsk

Konstantin Balmont (1867-1942). Found in the collection of the Russian State Film and Photo Archive, Krasnogorsk. Source: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Interview with Dr Elena Govor from Australian National University. This podcast is available in Russian only. This podcast was first published in June 2021. We are publishing it again so that you remember the story of Konstantin Balmont's trip to Australia as part of the National Reconciliation Week.

Dr Elena Govor (ANU)
Dr Elena Govor (ANU) Source: Supplied by Elena Govor
Dr Elena Govor: 'The National Sorry Day is important for us as immigrants'

Arty. Aboriginal art. Northern people

