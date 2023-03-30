Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
What books about war can help discuss the subject with children?
People gather around candle light near the Opera House, as they honour the dead. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Natalia Bragaru from Sydney is a children's book expert and author of the Kids Books Explorer blog. Natalia spoke to SBS Russian about what books portraying war and conflict are suitable for children and at what age, as well as what ethical issues to considered when choosing such literature.
