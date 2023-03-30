What books about war can help discuss the subject with children?

Peaceful action "WHERE YOU" in Lviv, Ukraine - 16 Mar 2023

People gather around candle light near the Opera House, as they honour the dead. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Natalia Bragaru from Sydney is a children's book expert and author of the Kids Books Explorer blog. Natalia spoke to SBS Russian about what books portraying war and conflict are suitable for children and at what age, as well as what ethical issues to considered when choosing such literature.


Related podcasts

Books expert Natalia Bragaru: "We wouldn't feed our children junk food. Same applies to reading"

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.03.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 30.03.2023

Close up of senior Asian woman getting Covid-19 vaccine in arm for Coronavirus immunization by a doctor at hospital. Elderly healthcare and illness prevention concept

Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likely

Leonid Volkov and Sima.jpg

Leonid Volkov, a key ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is visiting Australia