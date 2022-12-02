SBS Russian

Bosses asked to make workplaces more accessible and inclusive

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry

Published 3 December 2022 at 9:11am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Svetlana Printcev, Victoria Stankeeva
A new campaign has been launched on social media where people living with disability and their peers are penning open letters to employers to describe the future workplaces they want to see. It's hoped the 'Dear Future Boss' campaign will create more awareness in making workplaces more accessible and inclusive.

