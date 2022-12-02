Bosses asked to make workplaces more accessible and inclusive

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry Source: SBS
Published 3 December 2022 at 9:11am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Svetlana Printcev, Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new campaign has been launched on social media where people living with disability and their peers are penning open letters to employers to describe the future workplaces they want to see. It's hoped the 'Dear Future Boss' campaign will create more awareness in making workplaces more accessible and inclusive.
Published 3 December 2022 at 9:11am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Svetlana Printcev, Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share