BRICS: The significance in the international arena and Australia's attitude towards "the bloc of five"
Leaders of the BRICS nations in a photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press office (AAP) Credit: AP
Leaders of the BRICS nations have converged in Johannesburg for a summit aimed at expanding the bloc's membership and solidifying its role as a counterweight to Western influence. SBS Russian talked to Philipp Ivanov, Vice President of the Asia Society, about the significance of the summit and the possible implications for Australia.
