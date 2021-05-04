Calls grow to criminalise coercive control

Sad teen crying after read phone message

社區齊心應對家庭暴力問題。 Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anti-domestic violence advocates are calling for criminalising coercive control. This podcast is in Russian.

READ MORE

Visa and cultural barriers trapping migrant women in abusive relationships

Слушайте также:

"People in situations of domestic violence often cannot go out for 15 minutes to seek help"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

The US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle East

R2R PODCAST GFX ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_RED.jpg

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023