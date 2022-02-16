Can you hear the fragrances correctly?Play13:39Elina Kostina, owner and perfumer at Intelligent Perfumery Source: Photo by Elina KostinaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (25.02MB) Interview with Elina Kostina, perfumer from Gold Coast. Elina describes the perfumery as a way of expressing and conveying ideas through fragrances. This podcast is available in Russian only. Source: Photo by Elina KostinaElina Kostina, perfumer, creator and researcher at Intelligent Perfumery Source: Photo by Elina KostinaShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode