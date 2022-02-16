Can you hear the fragrances correctly?

Elina Kostina

Elina Kostina, owner and perfumer at Intelligent Perfumery Source: Photo by Elina Kostina

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Interview with Elina Kostina, perfumer from Gold Coast. Elina describes the perfumery as a way of expressing and conveying ideas through fragrances. This podcast is available in Russian only.

Elina Kostina
Source: Photo by Elina Kostina
Elina Kostina
Elina Kostina, perfumer, creator and researcher at Intelligent Perfumery Source: Photo by Elina Kostina
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode