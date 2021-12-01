Canberra's workplace culture revealed in new report
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins addresses media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Source: AAP
The long awaited report on the Independent Review into Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces has been tabled at parliament. In the wake of rape allegations by former liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, this report investigates the culture of sexual assault, harassment and bullying in parliamentary workplaces across the country, and seeks to ensure a safer, more inclusive future.
