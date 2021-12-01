Canberra's workplace culture revealed in new report

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins addresses media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins addresses media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The long awaited report on the Independent Review into Commonwealth Parliamentary Workplaces has been tabled at parliament. In the wake of rape allegations by former liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, this report investigates the culture of sexual assault, harassment and bullying in parliamentary workplaces across the country, and seeks to ensure a safer, more inclusive future.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode