China angry as Victoria's 'Belt & Road' infrastructure deal is scrapped

The Australian government has scrapped Victoria's Belt and Road deal with China.

The Australian government has scrapped Victoria's Belt and Road deal with China. Source: Getty Images

The Australian government has exercised its veto powers to cancel two agreements negotiated with China by Victoria, saying it is acting to protect the national interest. China is warning the scrapping of the Belt and Road Initiative agreements risks further harming bilateral relations. This content is available in Russian.

