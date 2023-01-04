Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Linguist on Ukrainian and Russian languages: How do these languages reflect the national mentalities?
KYIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 - A visitor takes a picture of the 'Porridge is good with milk and life is good with a Cossack. And without a Cossack life is like a child without milk' (1978) artwork of Ukrainian folk art painter Maria Prymachenko Credit: Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Published 4 January 2023 at 2:16pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Are national cultures and their languages related? Is it possible to single out words that accurately describe mentality of a certain nation? What do the Ukrainian and Russian languages tell us about the differences in the mentalities of the two nations? Interview with Brisbane linguist Svitlana Martinek.
Published 4 January 2023 at 2:16pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share