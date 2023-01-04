SBS Russian

Linguist on Ukrainian and Russian languages: How do these languages reflect the national mentalities?

SBS Russian

Maria Prymachenko. Rescued exhibition in Kyiv

KYIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 - A visitor takes a picture of the 'Porridge is good with milk and life is good with a Cossack. And without a Cossack life is like a child without milk' (1978) artwork of Ukrainian folk art painter Maria Prymachenko Credit: Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 2:16pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Are national cultures and their languages related? Is it possible to single out words that accurately describe mentality of a certain nation? What do the Ukrainian and Russian languages tell us about the differences in the mentalities of the two nations? Interview with Brisbane linguist Svitlana Martinek.

Published 4 January 2023 at 2:16pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 04.01.2023

Tiger Quoll (Dasyurus maculatus)

Australian quolls released into NSW wildlife sanctuary, almost 60 years after species declared extinct

IMG_7173.jpg

'We want to use abandoned TAFE buildings in the regions of Australia'

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 03.01.2023