Commonwealth Games about to begin
Australian Team flag-bearer Squash start Rachel Grinham (right) and Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden (left) pose for photographs with the Australian Flag Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
The Commonwealth Games get underway in the English city of Birmingham tomorrow (FRIDAY), with Australia tipped to once again top the medal tally. But the event- open to athletes from the 54 members of the Commonwealth- is often seen as a relic of a bygone era. This is a Russian language content.
