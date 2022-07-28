Commonwealth Games about to begin

Australian Team flag-bearers Squash player Rachel Grinham (left) and Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden

Australian Team flag-bearer Squash start Rachel Grinham (right) and Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden (left) pose for photographs with the Australian Flag Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

The Commonwealth Games get underway in the English city of Birmingham tomorrow (FRIDAY), with Australia tipped to once again top the medal tally. But the event- open to athletes from the 54 members of the Commonwealth- is often seen as a relic of a bygone era. This is a Russian language content.

