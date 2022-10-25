SBS Russian

Conference "Russian world against Australia and its region" will be held in Canberra

IMG-1724.jpg

Rally organised by SVOBODA Alliance, photo by SBS Russian

Published 25 October 2022 at 2:17pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS

On October 28, a conference will be held at the Australian National University in Canberra with the aim to discuss the spread of the ideology of so-called “Russian World” (Russkiy Mir) in Australia. We talked to one of the organisers and speakers of the conference, Perth-based SVOBODA Alliance activist, Taisiya Payne.

More information about the Conference "The Russian World against Australia and its region" can be found
here.
