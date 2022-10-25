Conference "Russian world against Australia and its region" will be held in Canberra

More information about the Conference "The Russian World against Australia and its region" can be found
Rally organised by SVOBODA Alliance, photo by SBS Russian
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
On October 28, a conference will be held at the Australian National University in Canberra with the aim to discuss the spread of the ideology of so-called “Russian World” (Russkiy Mir) in Australia. We talked to one of the organisers and speakers of the conference, Perth-based SVOBODA Alliance activist, Taisiya Payne.
