COP15 achieves breakthrough biodiversity achievement

Delegates applaud at the COP15 conference in Montreal Source: AFP / LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images
Published 21 December 2022 at 9:28am
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
After what many have considered a historic lack of cooperation between world leaders on climate change, COP15 is being praised as an achievement. Leaders have committed to protecting 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.
