Could a tablet a day keep hay fever at bay?

Working on reducing the impact of hayfever (SBS).jpg

Working on reducing the impact of hayfever Source: SBS

Published 6 October 2022 at 8:55am
By Gloria Kalache, Svetlana Printcev
A daily hay fever treatment could offer relief for sufferers after a discovery by researchers at Monash University. Scientists discovered the pill could induce changes to the immune system leading to a reduction in allergic reactions

