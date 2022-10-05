Could a tablet a day keep hay fever at bay?

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Working on reducing the impact of hayfever Source: SBS
Published 6 October 2022 at 8:55am
By Gloria Kalache, Svetlana Printcev
A daily hay fever treatment could offer relief for sufferers after a discovery by researchers at Monash University. Scientists discovered the pill could induce changes to the immune system leading to a reduction in allergic reactions
