Cover-up claims remain 20 years after 353 asylum seekers drowned

Front page of The Australian from October 2001 Source: SBS

Twenty years ago ((19 Oct 2001)) hundreds of asylum seekers drowned after a small boat sank, trying to reach Australia from Indonesia. The 2001 tragedy remains subject to claims of a cover-up, while the circumstances around its sinking remain unknown. It happened as the Howard government hardened its stance on asylum-seekers, ahead of a Federal election it was in danger of losing.

