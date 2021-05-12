Cyrillic Festival will be held in Sydney

"Monument to Saints Cyril and Methodius in Dmitrov" by akk_rus is licensed under CC BY 2.0

"Monument to Saints Cyril and Methodius in Dmitrov" Source: akk_rus is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Cyrillic festival is a vibrant multicultural event to mark the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet and to celebrate the incredible work of St. St. Cyril and Methodius with a lot of music, dancing, craft and art. Countries, closely related to the celebration are Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Serbia, North Macedonia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia etc.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

The US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle East

R2R PODCAST GFX ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_RED.jpg

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023