Cyrillic Festival will be held in Sydney
"Monument to Saints Cyril and Methodius in Dmitrov" Source: akk_rus is licensed under CC BY 2.0
The Cyrillic festival is a vibrant multicultural event to mark the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet and to celebrate the incredible work of St. St. Cyril and Methodius with a lot of music, dancing, craft and art. Countries, closely related to the celebration are Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Serbia, North Macedonia, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia etc.
Share