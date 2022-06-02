Daniel Mitchell. An Australian who stands with the Russians on the bridge in support of Ukraine

Daniel Mitchell (L) stands with Russians against the war in Ukraine.

Daniel Mitchell (L) stands with Russians against the war in Ukraine. Source: Supplied by Maya Sim

Shortly after beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the leader of a Melbourne Russian protest group, Peter Kuzmin, called to hold nightly protest vigils on the Melbourne’s Princess Bridge. Incredibly for almost 90 days, practically every night, there were some people on the bridge with the banners, declaring their support for Ukraine. An Australian, Daniel Mitchell, found himself regularly taking part in this bridge vigil, a little to his own surprise.

I am Russian and I am against war

Pouyehali: Russian immigrants

