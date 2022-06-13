Demonstration against Putin and the war in Ukraine in Sydney

Demonstration against Putin and the war in Ukraine in SydneyPlay06:35 Source: Photo by SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.03MB) Russians all around the world got out to the streets in more than 70 cities to speak out against the war, the war crimes and Putin's regime. They use white-blue-white flags to highlight their political position. Source: Photo by SBS Russian Source: Photo by Nicholas BuenkСлушайте также:I am Russian and I am against warI am Russian and I am against war. Elena GovorI am Russian and I am against war. Alexander ZaytsevI am Russian and I am against war. Alexei PushkinI am Russian and I am against war. Evgeniya ManakovaI am Russian and I am against war. Inna PregoI am Russian and I am against war. Svetlana DzhuraI am Russian and I am against war. Ilya FominShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode