Demonstration against Putin and the war in Ukraine in Sydney

Russian protest

Source: Photo by SBS Russian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Russians all around the world got out to the streets in more than 70 cities to speak out against the war, the war crimes and Putin's regime. They use white-blue-white flags to highlight their political position.

Ilya Fomin
Source: Photo by SBS Russian
Russian protest
Source: Photo by Nicholas Buenk
Слушайте также:

I am Russian and I am against war

I am Russian and I am against war. Elena Govor

I am Russian and I am against war. Alexander Zaytsev

I am Russian and I am against war. Alexei Pushkin

I am Russian and I am against war. Evgeniya Manakova

I am Russian and I am against war. Inna Prego

I am Russian and I am against war. Svetlana Dzhura

I am Russian and I am against war. Ilya Fomin

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode