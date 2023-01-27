Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Producer Victoria Carwin: "I've always dreamed to work on my own James Bond film"
Actor Daniel Craig with Sydney-based producer Victoria Carwin during the premier of "Skyfall" in Sydney, Nov. 16, 2012. Source: AP / Rob Griffith/AP/AAP Image
SBS Russian talks to producer Victoria Carwin about a sarcastic character Dick Slider, a real estate agent from Sydney's Inner East. Victoria explains how the charachter was created and gained popularity among actual real estate agents.
Share