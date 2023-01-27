Producer Victoria Carwin: "I've always dreamed to work on my own James Bond film"

Australia Skyfall Premier

Actor Daniel Craig with Sydney-based producer Victoria Carwin during the premier of "Skyfall" in Sydney, Nov. 16, 2012. Source: AP / Rob Griffith/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Russian talks to producer Victoria Carwin about a sarcastic character Dick Slider, a real estate agent from Sydney's Inner East. Victoria explains how the charachter was created and gained popularity among actual real estate agents.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 27.01.2023

ECONOMY STOCK

Don't use social media to reach us, ATO warns customers

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 26.01.2023

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 26.01.2023