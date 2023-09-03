Dream big: Oleg and Dina Deshin from Melbourne built their own plane in their backyard garage

Oleg Deshin dreamed of building an airplane since his childhood. After 20 years in Australia, his dream finally came true. Two years ago Oleg and his wife Dina finished assembling their own two-seat aircraft, all in their garage at home. Oleg and Dina told SBS Russian about the process of assembling their flying dream and what they felt when the dream finally took to the skies.
The plane was initially constructed in a backyard garage and later on moved to a special hangar in Melbourne's outskirts.