'Disgraceful, weak and vile': Calls to ban the Nazi salute after Melbourne protests

Police clash with a protester on the streets of Melbourne.

Police remove a protester during a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Source: AAP / James Ross

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Nazis aren't welcome. That's the message from Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews after a group of white supremacists clashed with transgender rights supporters. The state government is promising a crackdown after some of the demonstrators performed the Nazi salute in the city centre with calls to ban the offensive gesture.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

DSC_6686.jpg

Victorian Opera presents modern retelling of Shostakovich's "Moscow. Cheryomushki"

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 20.03.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 20.03.2023

Nowruz

How different cultures celebrate Nowruz, or Persian New Year