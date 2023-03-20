Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
'Disgraceful, weak and vile': Calls to ban the Nazi salute after Melbourne protests
Police remove a protester during a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Source: AAP / James Ross
Nazis aren't welcome. That's the message from Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews after a group of white supremacists clashed with transgender rights supporters. The state government is promising a crackdown after some of the demonstrators performed the Nazi salute in the city centre with calls to ban the offensive gesture.
