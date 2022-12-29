SBS Russian

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

SBS Russian

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

A destroyed classroom in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2022 at 2:18pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This past year, as the world began to emerge out of the worst of the pandemic, the international community was rocked by war and inspired by sporting achievements. 2022 saw invasions, political assassinations, floods and the passing of royalty - and that's just the beginning.

Published 29 December 2022 at 2:18pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

Принесший неожиданную и шокирующую войну, 2022-й год стал испытанием во многих отношениях

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 29.12.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 29.12.2022

President of the Victoria Chess Association Leonid Sandler

2022 in review: Leonid Sandler on the main chess events