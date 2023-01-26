Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Don't use social media to reach us, ATO warns customers
The Australian Taxation Office at Lang Street in Sydney on November 24, 2008. (AAP Image/Tom Compagnoni) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Tom Compagnoni/AAPIMAGE
Consumers are being warned against using social media sites to communicate with the Australian Tax Office. Reports have started to emerge of fake social media accounts being set up to impersonate taxation officers, and scam victims out of thousands of dollars.
Share