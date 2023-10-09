Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'The Israelis believed that the army, police and special services would protect them'

A relative of a missing Israeli (left) and a building in Gaza struck by Israeli forces (right).

Israel has declared war on Hamas, warning its citizens to prepare for a 'long and difficult' conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling civilians in Gaza to flee their homes, as his forces carry out retaliatory strikes after unprecedented attacks by Hamas. Dr. Alexey Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, Perth, comments on the current conflict.

