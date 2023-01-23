Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'This is not only the war of sovereign states, but this is the war of ideologies and different values'

326276665_576187214007250_1316855459409671576_n.jpg

Женщина держит плакат на антивоенной акции в Сиднее. Credit: Victoria Stankeeva/SBS Russian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

We spoke with Dr. Alexey Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, Perth, about possible scenarios for 2023, the likelihood of a new wave of mobilisation in Russia, and the military help that Australia is providing to Ukraine.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PXL_20230121_003206545~2.jpg

Activist Petr Kuzmin: 'Australians approach us to express their support'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 23.01.2023

DSC09312.jpeg

Reportage from the Sydney protest against political repression in Russia

News Bulletin Russian

Новости SBS на русском языке — 23.01.2023