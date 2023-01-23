Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Dr. Alexey Muraviev: 'This is not only the war of sovereign states, but this is the war of ideologies and different values'
Женщина держит плакат на антивоенной акции в Сиднее. Credit: Victoria Stankeeva/SBS Russian
We spoke with Dr. Alexey Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University, Perth, about possible scenarios for 2023, the likelihood of a new wave of mobilisation in Russia, and the military help that Australia is providing to Ukraine.
Share