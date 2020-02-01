Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch comments on the budget 2020-2021

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch comments on the budget 2020-2021Play17:32財長費登堡表示，澳洲對國際旅遊很大程度上會一直保持關閉直到明年下半年。 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (32.13MB) Interview with professor of Monash University Dr. Gennadi Kazakevitch.DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH Source: Submitted by Gennadi KazakevitchТАКЖЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:Crucial budget for modern Australia is deliveredShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode