During the massive shelling of Mykolaiv, owner of the largest grain trading company Nibulon, Oleksii Vadaturskyi, was killed.
As a result of an enemy shelling, CEO of Nibulon, a major Ukrainian agricultural holding, Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, was killed along with his wife Raisa. Source: Ukrinform.
Russian strikes on Mykolaiv have killed a Ukrainian grain and shipping tycoon, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has vowed revenge. The killing comes less than a week after an UN-brokered deal to begin grain exports through the Black Sea was signed.
