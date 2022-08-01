During the massive shelling of Mykolaiv, owner of the largest grain trading company Nibulon, Oleksii Vadaturskyi, was killed.

Russian strikes on Mykolaiv have killed a Ukrainian grain and shipping tycoon, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has vowed revenge. The killing comes less than a week after an UN-brokered deal to begin grain exports through the Black Sea was signed.

