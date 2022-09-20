'Each of us is filled with good deeds, like a pomegranate'

Photo Zlata Gluzman and Sarah-Rivka Bendetsky at Souper Bistro Credit: Picasa
Published 20 September 2022 at 3:15pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:58pm
By Sima Tsyskin
Source: SBS
The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, this year will begin on 25th September, followed by Yom Kippur ten days later. On the eve of these most important holidays of the Jewish calendar, we caught up at the Souper Bistro charity Cafe with Sarah Rivka Bendetsky and Zlata Gluzman, who are busy around the clock offering help to everyone who is in need.
