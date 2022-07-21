Ecologist on the state of environment in Australia: "Much of it depends on the political will"Play12:59The Brisbane river in flood in the city Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.35MB) Ecologist Yevgeny Simonov on the "State of the Environment" report, the risks of future floods and the Murray-Darling basin plan.Related podcasts:READ MOREEnvironmental consequences of the war in UkraineREAD MORESeaweed: Why it is important in fighting climate crisisTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode