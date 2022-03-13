Economics Podcast: The Impact of Sanctions on the Russian Economy

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch, Monash University Source: Supplied by G. Kazakevitch

Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch from Monash University talks about the main economic events of the past week in Australia and the world.

